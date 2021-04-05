Left Menu

Amit Shah meets soldiers injured in Bijapur Naxal attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Monday afternoon met the soldiers injured in the Bijapur Naxal attack at the Narayana Superspeciality Hospital here.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:24 IST
Amit Shah meets soldiers injured in Bijapur Naxal attack
Amit Shah meets the injured soldiers receiving treatment at a Raipur hospital on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Monday afternoon met the soldiers injured in the Bijapur Naxal attack at the Narayana Superspeciality Hospital here. Earlier in the day, Shah and Baghel laid wreaths on the coffins of 14 security personnel killed in the attack here.

"I held a review meeting with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and officers of security forces. The officers said that this fight should not weaken, which shows that the morale of our jawans is intact," said the Home Minister while speaking to reporters after his meeting with Baghel. Shah also met CRPF personnel at the Basguda camp in the Bijapur district.

At least 22 security personnel lost their lives while over 3o sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border on Saturday after a party of jawans was ambushed by Naxals near Jonnaguda village. Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the attack, on Sunday said that there was no intelligence or operational failure in the operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Natural order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday. Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spe...

Chicago mayor urges new police foot-chase policy after boy shot and killed

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday called for the city to create a new foot-pursuit policy after a police officer shot and killed an 13-year-old boy during a foot chase in an alley a week ago.Adam Toledo was shot in the chest by an unid...

Golf-Rejuvenated Woosie back at Masters 30 years after winning

A pain-racked Ian Woosnam said two years ago that he had played his final Masters, but the rejuvenated Welshman is back for another crack at Augusta National this week.Thirty years after winning the Green Jacket during a period of European ...

U.S. Senate parliamentarian says reconciliation can be used to pass legislation

U.S. Senate parliamentarian has issued an opinion that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions, U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumers spokesman said in a statement on Monday.Spokesman Justin Goodman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021