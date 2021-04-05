IGP Jammu visits J-K's Doda; seeks public support in maintaining peace

Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Monday visited Doda district and sought the public support in maintaining peace and law and order in the hilly district, police said. The IGP also took stock of the security situation, crime position and other allied things of policing during his visit, a police spokesperson said. Singh on Sunday visited nearby Kishtwar and held a series of meetings to review the security situation and anti-militancy operations in the district. The IGP held a joint interaction with various associations and religious committees of Doda district, including traders, transporters, Sanatan Dharam Sabha and Seerat Committee and made an appeal for maintenance of law and order, brotherhood and communal harmony in the district, the spokesperson said.

He said the participants appreciated the efforts of police in controlling crime and militancy related activities in the district. However, they expressed concerned over the resurgence of COVID-19 and urged police and civil administration to start preparation for handling the new challenge in the coming days, the spokesperson said. He said they also highlighted the demand for the construction of Doda bus stand and also sought the attention of the government towards traffic congestion in the town.

The IGP assured redressal of all the grievances within the shortest possible time, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, he said the Jammu zone police chief held a meeting with police officers and discussed ways and means to improve the conviction rate through effective follow up of the cases. ''Details of cases under investigation were discussed with station house officers and supervisory officers,'' the spokesperson said, adding that officers were assigned specific targets for completion of trial of pending cases.

