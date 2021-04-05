Left Menu

IGP Jammu visits J-K's Doda; seeks public support in maintaining peace

Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Monday visited Doda district and sought the public support in maintaining peace and law and order in the hilly district, police said. The IGP also took stock of the security situation, crime position and other allied things of policing during his visit, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 20:25 IST
IGP Jammu visits J-K's Doda; seeks public support in maintaining peace

Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Monday visited Doda district and sought the public support in maintaining peace and law and order in the hilly district, police said. The IGP also took stock of the security situation, crime position and other allied things of policing during his visit, a police spokesperson said. Singh on Sunday visited nearby Kishtwar and held a series of meetings to review the security situation and anti-militancy operations in the district. The IGP held a joint interaction with various associations and religious committees of Doda district, including traders, transporters, Sanatan Dharam Sabha and Seerat Committee and made an appeal for maintenance of law and order, brotherhood and communal harmony in the district, the spokesperson said.

He said the participants appreciated the efforts of police in controlling crime and militancy related activities in the district. However, they expressed concerned over the resurgence of COVID-19 and urged police and civil administration to start preparation for handling the new challenge in the coming days, the spokesperson said. He said they also highlighted the demand for the construction of Doda bus stand and also sought the attention of the government towards traffic congestion in the town.

The IGP assured redressal of all the grievances within the shortest possible time, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, he said the Jammu zone police chief held a meeting with police officers and discussed ways and means to improve the conviction rate through effective follow up of the cases. ''Details of cases under investigation were discussed with station house officers and supervisory officers,'' the spokesperson said, adding that officers were assigned specific targets for completion of trial of pending cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain said on Monday it was too soon to say whether or not international summer holidays could go ahead this year, suggesting a planned reopening of outbound travel could be pushed back beyond May 17. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, se...

Golf-Natural order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday. Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spe...

Chicago mayor urges new police foot-chase policy after boy shot and killed

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday called for the city to create a new foot-pursuit policy after a police officer shot and killed an 13-year-old boy during a foot chase in an alley a week ago.Adam Toledo was shot in the chest by an unid...

Golf-Rejuvenated Woosie back at Masters 30 years after winning

A pain-racked Ian Woosnam said two years ago that he had played his final Masters, but the rejuvenated Welshman is back for another crack at Augusta National this week.Thirty years after winning the Green Jacket during a period of European ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021