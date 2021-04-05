Lavrov to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday on two-day official visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday on a two-day official visit during which he will hold talks with his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

Lavrov will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and interact with other top dignitaries, it added.

Advertisement

''The two foreign ministers will review the entire gamut of Pakistan-Russia relations and discuss ways to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields,'' the FO said.

They will also exchange views on regional and international issues, it added.

Foreign Minister Lavrov’s visit is part of the growing interaction and regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Russia.

Earlier, Qureshi met Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek in June 2019 and the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Moscow in September 2020.

Lavorv will be accompanied by Russian special envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kaboluv, who visited Pakistan in February and held talks on different issues. This is a rare visit by the Russian Foreign Minister and is taking place in the backdrop of improving ties between Islamabad and Moscow.

Russia recently hosted a conference of Pakistan, US, China and representatives from the Afghan government and the Taliban as part of efforts to facilitate the peace process.

Pakistan’s ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities and the chill in the US-Pakistan relations has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

Bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Russia is growing across a wide range of areas of common interest including in security and defence, counter-terrorism, and the Afghan peace process.

The visit of Foreign Minister Lavrov will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and global issues, said FO.

Before travelling to Pakistan, Lavrov will visit India and hold talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)