Mumbai: Red sandalwood worth Rs 1.78 cr seized, 4 held

Mumbai: Red sandalwood worth Rs 1.78 cr seized, 4 heldPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:03 IST
Red sandalwood worth Rs 1.78 crore was seized and four people arrested in a Mumbai Crime Branch operation, an official said on Monday.
The seizure of the sandalwood, that was being brought in from neighbouring Karnataka, and arrests took place on Saturday after a tip off, he added.
He said 1,779 kilograms of sandalwood was seized from a godown in Andheri.
The official identified the accused as Prasad Khamkar (33), Manish Patyani (35), Nishant Malhotra (42) and Harendra Tiwari (48).
