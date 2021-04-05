Left Menu

Sasikala's name 'deleted' from voters list, says her counsel

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 23:56 IST
Sasikala's name 'deleted' from voters list, says her counsel

The name of V K Sasikala, confidante of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has been 'removed' from the voters list and it is an 'injustice,' her legal counsel said here on Monday.

She was sad about it and legal action would be initiated against the official responsible, he said.

As Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, the name of Sasikala, which figured in the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency in Chennai, was deleted, N Raja Senthoor Pandian said She was previously a resident of Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence, which was taken over by the AIADMK government for converting it into a memorial.

The neighbourhood falls under the Thousand Lights segment.

Sasikala, some time after her release from prison in January, had said that she would stay off politics. She had served a four year sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

Pandian told a Tamil television channel that officials informed him that Sasikala's name was deleted on 31 January 2019, following revision and ahead of the Lok Sabha polls that year.

When they got to know about it last month, he apprised Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo that no notice was sent to her before her name was struck off the rolls, which was an 'injustice.' Sahoo told him that the deadline to make inclusions or deletions had expired already, Pandian claimed.

While official communications from other arms of the government were addressed previously to the Parapana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru, why was a notice on the deletion of her name not sent, he asked the top poll officer.

Sahoo replied that it was not clear as to who was responsible for it and also informed the counsel that any process related to the matter could be taken up only after the culmination of the election process.

Pandian said he apprised Sahoo that legal action would be initiated against the official responsible for removal of Sasikala's name from the voters list.

Sasikala was sad about the deletion of her name from the list, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Sunak's tax break plan pushes UK manufacturers to invest, survey shows

A plan by Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak to use a two-year super-deduction tax break to encourage companies to invest appears to be working, according to a manufacturing survey. Make UK said almost a quarter of the companies they sur...

Greenland holds election closely watched by global mining industry

Greenland holds a parliamentary election on Tuesday that could help decide the fate of vast deposits of rare earth metals which international companies want to exploit.The Arctic island of 56,000 people, which former U.S. President Donald T...

UK launches loan scheme to help companies recover

Britain will on Tuesday launch a government-backed loan scheme to help companies access finance as the economy reopens from a strict lockdown, offering maximum loans of 10 million pounds 14 million. Finance minister Rishi Sunak said the loa...

With rise in COVID-19 cases, India likely to make less availability of vaccines globally: Gavi

India, which is experiencing a sudden rise in number of COVID-19 cases, is now likely to make available a smaller number of vaccines to the rest of the world, the head of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation has said.India is, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021