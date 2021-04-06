Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:29 IST
Will strictly enforce night curfew in Delhi: police

Police said on Tuesday that it would strictly enforce the night curfew order issued by the Delhi government due to the spiralling coronavirus cases and would issue movement passes on demand to those eligible.

The decision to impose night curfew 10 pm to 5 am was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation and it continue till April 30.

''Delhi Police will strictly enforce it except for the exempted categories mentioned in the order. All concerned should strictly observe the restrictions as given in the DDMA order,'' police public relations officersaid Chinmoy Biswal said.

Police had earlier issued movement passes to facilitate the movement of persons engaged in essential services and commodities, Biswal said.

''Fresh movement passes will be issued on demand. Those requiring it and qualifying for it can also visit Delhi Police website to apply for it. All field functionaries will be available in their jurisdictions to enforce the DDMA order and to facilitate the exempted categories,'' he added.

According to the order issued by the chief secretary and chairperson of the executive body of DDMA, the recent soaring COVID-19 cases and a high positivity rate had been observed in the national capital territory.

''It is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the NCT (National Capital Territory) of the Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities and services, as an emergency measure for the wellbeing and safety of people,'' the order stated.

Those exempted from the night curfew include pregnant women, patients, those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, state bus terminus on showing tickets, officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats, and those holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.

Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services, such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services will also be exempted.

Officials of district administration, pay and accounts office, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, disaster management and related services, NIC, NCC and municipal services, and all other essential services will also be exempted from the night curfew on the production of valid identity card.

Private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical, and other hospital services, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical and health services will be exempted, the order stated. PTI AMP HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

