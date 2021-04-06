France says EU to impose sanctions on Myanmar junta's economic interests

France's foreign minister said on Tuesday the European Union would impose collective sanctions on the Myanmar military to target its economic entities.

"We are going to add economic sanctions at the level of the 27 (EU countries) ... against the economic entities linked to the army so that they (sanctions) can be applied very quickly," Jean-Yves Le Drian told lawmakers.

