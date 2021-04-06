Left Menu

Death toll from clashes in Sudan's West Darfur climbs to 56 -U.N.

The death toll from days of tribal clashes in Sudan's West Darfur has risen to 56, with 132 wounded, the United Nations and a local doctors committee said on Tuesday. The bloodshed is the latest in a resurgence of violence in the Darfur region since the signing of a peace agreement late last year and the withdrawal of U.N. peacekeepers.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:29 IST
Death toll from clashes in Sudan's West Darfur climbs to 56 -U.N.

The death toll from days of tribal clashes in Sudan's West Darfur has risen to 56, with 132 wounded, the United Nations and a local doctors committee said on Tuesday.

The bloodshed is the latest in a resurgence of violence in the Darfur region since the signing of a peace agreement late last year and the withdrawal of U.N. peacekeepers. The government declared a state of emergency in the state on Monday after clashes beginning on Saturday in the state capital El Geneina.

Sudan's Cabinet said in a statement that the interior minister would be heading to El Geneina soon. According to U.N. reports, heavy weaponry and rocket-propelled grenades have been used in the violence between members of the Masalit tribe and members of Arab tribes.

One doctor told Reuters he had treated more than 40 people injured on Tuesday, although his hospital had been attacked several times. "Everybody has a weapon, and if it wasn't expensive I would get one too," he added, saying that the situation had worsened on Tuesday.

The General Coordinating Committee for Refugee and Internally Displaced Camps said in a statement that the Abu Zar camp had been burned down. About 3,800 people have fled their neighbourhoods, some to neighbouring Chad, a U.N. report said.

About 108,000 people had already been displaced from the nearby Kreinding refugee camp into El Geneina following similar clashes in January https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN29N1H5 in which 129 people died. Brokering lasting peace in Darfur and other parts of Sudan has been one of the main challenges facing the authorities since the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir as president in April 2019.

However, violence there has been on the rise in recent months, despite the signing of a peace deal with some rebel groups that had fought Bashir last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha water resources engineer held for taking Rs 90,000 bribe

Pune, Apr 6 PTIAn assistant engineer of the Maharashtra Water Resources department was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000 from a farmer who had sought permission to lift water from a river in Pune district, an ...

Major reason for surge in cases is laxity in following COVID-appropriate behaviour: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said one of the major reasons for the surge in cases was people becoming lax towards following COVID-appropriate behaviour and urged them take up mass awareness campaigns to re-instill the impo...

Didi asking Muslims to back her reflects minority votes slipping away: PM Modi

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the TMC supremos appeal to Muslims to vote en bloc for her party reflects fears that minority votes are slipping out of her hands.Modi, ...

Floyd's family takes its seat in ex-officer's murder trial

A member of George Floyds family often occupies a reserved seat in the back corner of the Minneapolis courtroom where former police Officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in Floyds death. The seat reserved for Chauvins family goes unclaimed.Floy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021