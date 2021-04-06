Left Menu

Elderly couple die as car accident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 23:10 IST
A 79-year-old retired government official and his wife were run over by a car at Dwarka in western Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Sector 11 on Sunday evening and CCTV footage of it went viral on social media.

Deepakshi Choudhary, a resident of Appu Enclave of the sector, claimed that she was thinking about something when the incident happened, an officer said, adding that it was yet to be ascertained whether she was on a phone call.

''She mowed down Anjana Arora (62) and Shanti Swaroop Arora (79), both residents of Appu Enclave,'' Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Meena said.

In the video, a Baleno hits the couple and ran over them. A woman comes out of the car, goes to the rear side of the vehicle and later calls somebody after taking her mobile phone from the car.

People came at the spot and try to rescue the victims by pushing the hatchback. One of the victims is seen lying at the rear side of the vehicle.

A case under sections and 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The woman was arrested and later released on bail, an officer said.

Choudhary, who works at a multi-national company, was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, police said.

Shanti was a retired government official, while Anjana was a homemaker. Their son is settled abroad and has reached the Delhi, police said. PTI NIT HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

