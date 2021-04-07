Moderna has not told Germany of changes to vaccine delivery plans- ministry

Moderna has not told Germany of changes to vaccine delivery plans- ministryReuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-04-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 15:11 IST
Moderna has not informed Germany of any changes to the delivery schedule for its coronavirus vaccine, the German health ministry said on Wednesday.
"Moderna has not communicated any changes in its delivery plans to us," a health ministry spokeswoman said.
