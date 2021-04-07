Left Menu

Ukraine says Russian military buildup is cover for domestic problems

"They invent them (enemies) for themselves and for them the external enemy is an element of solving internal problems." Putin's ratings slipped last year to their lowest point in two decades, according to an independent Moscow-based pollster, but they have since recovered to around 64%. The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would keep military forces near its border with Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 22:14 IST
Ukraine says Russian military buildup is cover for domestic problems

Ukraine believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's government is massing troops and military hardware on the border to try to rally Russians against a foreign enemy and distract from domestic problems, Ukraine's security chief said on Wednesday. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the national security and defence council, told Reuters that Ukraine will not try to recapture occupied territory in the eastern Donbass region by force but was ready to defend itself against any further assault.

Ukraine, the United States and the NATO military alliance have accused Russia of staging a provocative military build-up near the Ukrainian border, though Moscow says its forces there are a defensive measure and will remain as long as it sees fit. Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for a recent spike in violence in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian troops are fighting Russian-backed forces in a conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

Any further escalation would depend on actions taken by Putin, Danilov said during the interview in his office. "The question of war depends only on Putin," he said.

"Putin does not feel sorry for people and this is a problem. For us, every loss that is now at the front is pain, for us it is a tragedy." Russia is going into election mode ahead of parliamentary polls in September and domestic irritants such as jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny make it easier for Moscow to focus on an external enemy, he said.

"These are internal factors, which, in our opinion, are key," he said. "They invent them (enemies) for themselves and for them the external enemy is an element of solving internal problems." Putin's ratings slipped last year to their lowest point in two decades, according to an independent Moscow-based pollster, but they have since recovered to around 64%.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would keep military forces near its border with Ukraine for as long as necessary. A top security official said Russia had no plans to intervene in Ukraine but was closely monitoring the situation and ready to take measures if needed. (Additional reporting by Tom Balmforth in Moscow; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021