White House calls Iran talks a constructive early step

White House calls Iran talks a constructive early stepReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 22:36 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday called the ongoing talks with Iran on rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal a constructive early step and would not put a timeline on any decisions.
The United States and Iran are holding indirect talks this week in Vienna over a return to the accord. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Jen Psaki
- Vienna
- Iran
- White House