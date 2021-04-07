Left Menu

Honduran delegation headed to Washington seeking U.S. aid to stem migration -government sources

Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales will on Friday lead a delegation to Washington to seek economic help following two devastating hurricanes that have contributed to increased immigration, three Honduran government sources said. Hurricanes Eta and Iota, which hit Honduras two weeks apart around November, flooded vast areas, destroyed homes and caused about $1.8 billion in damages, affecting some 4 million people, Honduran officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 23:16 IST
Honduran delegation headed to Washington seeking U.S. aid to stem migration -government sources

Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales will on Friday lead a delegation to Washington to seek economic help following two devastating hurricanes that have contributed to increased immigration, three Honduran government sources said.

Hurricanes Eta and Iota, which hit Honduras two weeks apart around November, flooded vast areas, destroyed homes and caused about $1.8 billion in damages, affecting some 4 million people, Honduran officials said. Rosales' trip to Washington will focus on aid to address the root causes of immigration, such as the coronavirus pandemic and the hurricanes that have exacerbated poverty levels in Honduras, a Honduran presidency source said.

"Honduras has raised with U.S. officials the need for help for national reconstruction, especially in areas severely affected by hurricanes Eta and Iota," the source added. Carlos Madero, the Honduran government's cabinet coordinator and a member of the delegation, on Wednesday confirmed that the trip is due to take place this week, saying "we will have meetings with high-ranking members of the State Department."

The presidency and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The White House and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Rosales' trip to Washington follows a visit by U.S. special envoy for the Northern Triangle, Ricardo Zuñiga, to Guatemala and El Salvador this week. The trip did not include a stop in Honduras.

Together, the three countries are known as the Northern Triangle of Central America. The jump in immigration from the region has posed one of the biggest political challenges to the new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on Tuesday it is deploying a disaster response team to the Northern Triangle region to address the urgent needs of disaster victims, but did not announce funding beyond the $112 million previously announced since the storms.

Relations between Washington and Honduras have been strained after a U.S. court handed down a life sentence for drug trafficking to the brother of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, whose government has also been accusing of embezzling public funds. The government has denied wrongdoing. (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021