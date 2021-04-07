Honduran delegation headed to Washington seeking U.S. aid to stem migration -government sources

Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales will on Friday lead a delegation to Washington to seek economic help following two devastating hurricanes that have contributed to increased immigration, three Honduran government sources said.

Hurricanes Eta and Iota, which hit Honduras two weeks apart around November, flooded vast areas, destroyed homes and caused about $1.8 billion in damages, affecting some 4 million people, Honduran officials said. Rosales' trip to Washington will focus on aid to address the root causes of immigration, such as the coronavirus pandemic and the hurricanes that have exacerbated poverty levels in Honduras, a Honduran presidency source said.

"Honduras has raised with U.S. officials the need for help for national reconstruction, especially in areas severely affected by hurricanes Eta and Iota," the source added. Carlos Madero, the Honduran government's cabinet coordinator and a member of the delegation, on Wednesday confirmed that the trip is due to take place this week, saying "we will have meetings with high-ranking members of the State Department."

The presidency and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The White House and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Rosales' trip to Washington follows a visit by U.S. special envoy for the Northern Triangle, Ricardo Zuñiga, to Guatemala and El Salvador this week. The trip did not include a stop in Honduras.

Together, the three countries are known as the Northern Triangle of Central America. The jump in immigration from the region has posed one of the biggest political challenges to the new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on Tuesday it is deploying a disaster response team to the Northern Triangle region to address the urgent needs of disaster victims, but did not announce funding beyond the $112 million previously announced since the storms.

Relations between Washington and Honduras have been strained after a U.S. court handed down a life sentence for drug trafficking to the brother of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, whose government has also been accusing of embezzling public funds. The government has denied wrongdoing. (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)