Mamata Banerjee unlikely to attend meeting called by PM Modi over COVID-19 situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over the COVID-19 situation, sources said on Thursday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over the COVID-19 situation, sources said on Thursday. According to sources, West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay will attend the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of various states on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination-related issues today via video conferencing. Fresh COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in India on Thursday, surpassing the 1.26 lakh mark in a single day.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,29,28,574. With 685 new COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the country has mounted to 1,66,862.

Currently, there are 9,10,319 active cases in the country. As many as 59,258 people were discharged or recovered from the disease during the same period. (ANI)

