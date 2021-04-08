Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:52 IST
Drug peddler held, ganja seized

A drug peddler with two kg of ganja worth Rs 20,000 in his possession was arrested in Bantwal Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said.

The arrested person identified as Nasir, a resident of Manjeshwar in Kerala's Kasaragod district, was held when he was travelling in a car.

The car was also confiscated.

The accused, who was produced in the court, has been remanded to judicial custody.

Two others involved in the case are absconding.

Further investigations are on, the sources said.

