Two arrested by CBI for demanding bribe

The CBI has arrested two persons for allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakhs from a fantasy sports company for helping in disposing of a complaint against it in the office of the DSP, Zikarpur in Punjab, officials said Thursday. The CBI took Anil Mor into custody while allegedly receiving an installment of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant against whom a complaint was made at the DSP Zikarpur office, they said.

Mor had handed over the bribe to another person Dilbag Singh who was accompanying him. Singh has also been arrested.

It is alleged that an amount of Rs.12.5 lakh was earlier delivered by the complainant to the accused, CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

''Searches were conducted at three premises of the accused in Zirakpur (Punjab), Jind and Kaithal (both in Haryana). The arrested accused were produced in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases at Chandigarh and remanded to two-day police custody,'' Joshi said.

