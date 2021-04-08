UK condemns ‘bullying’ as Myanmar ambassador locked out of embassy

The UK government on Thursday condemned the "bullying actions" of the Myanmar military junta after the country's ambassador, Kyaw Zwar Minn, was refused entry to his own embassy in London and had to spend the night in his car.

Zwar Minn has been critical of the junta's coup in Myanmar, which have sparked widespread protests and clashes in the region since February, and called for Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be released.

He was forced to spend Wednesday night in his car after he was dismissed as the country's representative and staff were asked to leave the building by Myanmar's military attache.

"We condemn the bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime in London yesterday, and I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage," said UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

"The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy," he said.

Police were reportedly called to stop staff re-entering the building and protesters gathered outside after news spread that the ambassador had been locked out.

The UK Foreign Office has received notification that it ''must accept the decision taken by the Myanmar government''.

Myanmar's military seized power on February 1 after overthrowing the government and declared a state of emergency. Days later, a protest brought thousands of people on to the streets in protest.

Last week, former elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was charged with breaking a colonial-era official secrets act, which carries a 14-year prison term.

