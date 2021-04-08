Left Menu

Four Maoist ministers in Nepal relieved of Parliament membership

However, in a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court in February reinstated the lower house of Parliament.The political scenario in the country worsened after the Supreme Court last month nullified CPN-MCs merger with CPN-UML.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:42 IST
Four Maoist ministers in Nepal relieved of Parliament membership

Four ministers in Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led Cabinet, who belonged to the CPN-Maoist Centre led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, were relieved of their Parliament membership on Thursday.

Energy Minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Industry Minister Lekhraj Bhatta, Urban Development Minister Prabhu Sah and Labour Minister Gaurishankar Chaudhary lost their positions as lawmakers upon the recommendation of their party.

Reading out a notice during Thursday's meeting of the House of Representatives, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota said that the four ministers have been relieved of their position as lawmakers after the decision of the CPN-Maoist Centre.

The four leaders, however, can continue as ministers in the Oli-led Cabinet for six more months. But, they should retain their post if they wish to continue more than that, according to prevailing laws.

Rayamajhi, Bhatta, Sah and Chaudhary did not return to the CPN-Maoist Centre even after the revival of their party in February this year.

Instead, they decided to join the Oli-led CPN-UML, where they have been enjoying Cabinet berths.

Prime Minister Oli's dissolution of the House of Representatives in December last year triggered a political crisis in Nepal. However, in a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court in February reinstated the lower house of Parliament.

The political scenario in the country worsened after the Supreme Court last month nullified CPN-MC's merger with CPN-UML. The two parties had merged in May 2018 to form a unified Nepal Communist Party following the victory of their alliance in the 2017 general elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

India, US to pursue ways to deepen their partnership on climate, clean energy

India and the US will pursue ways in which they can deepen their partnership on climate and clean energy, the Biden administration said on Thursday after Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called on Prime Minister Narendra Mo...

Portugal suspends use of AstraZenca jabs for under 60s

Portugal on Thursday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those aged under 60 amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots.I want to highlight the goal of the vaccination...

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet against 3 narco-traffickers

The NIA on Thursday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against three persons for their alleged involvement in selling smuggled heroin and channelling the proceeds through hawala to further the activities of banned terrorist organisation Kha...

Mexican Senate leader suggests postponing debate on landmark cannabis bill

Mexicos Senate majority leader said on Thursday lawmakers may postpone the debate on a landmark bill that would decriminalize cannabis, a potential setback to creating one of the worlds largest markets for the plant. The bill, already appro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021