Left Menu

One in six Latin American youths left work since pandemic's start

While job losses among the young caused interruptions in education and training programs, the collapse of businesses and falling wages increased precariousness, underemployment and informal work, the study said. The majority of job losses came in the first half of 2020, with the numbers of young people in work or education falling by 7.8%, it said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:10 IST
One in six Latin American youths left work since pandemic's start

Across Latin America and the Caribbean, one in every six people aged 18 to 29 has left work since the coronavirus pandemic began, forcing many to abandon their studies, a report said on Thursday. The precariousness of employment for young people rose across the region, according to an investigation by Canadian charity Cuso International based on data from a U.N. commission and a poll by the International Labour Organization.

"It's extremely difficult for young people to access the labor market due to issues around specialization, lower wages, and poverty," the advocacy group's Colombia director Alejandro Matos told Reuters. More than half of those who stopped working since the start of the pandemic were let go by their employers, the report said, while others saw their businesses close and those employed in the informal sector could not work due to lockdowns.

"Feelings of sadness, fear and anxiety, as well as discouragement following the crisis prevail among young people, where a greater proportion than in other age groups say their well-being and mental health has also deteriorated," the report said. While job losses among the young caused interruptions in education and training programs, the collapse of businesses and falling wages increased precariousness, underemployment and informal work, the study said.

The majority of job losses came in the first half of 2020, with the numbers of young people in work or education falling by 7.8%, it said. Unemployment particularly afflicted those aged 15 to 24, growing by 3.4%, almost twice the rate for those over 25.

"Young people without access to education, training, or professional experience do not accumulate human capital and find themselves increasingly distant from the realm of decent work," the study said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. plays down expectations for Vienna Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...

Portugal will only use AstraZeneca shots for over-60s

Portugal will from now on recommend the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine only for people aged over 60, the health authority DGS said on Thursday, amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots. The coordin...

Ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines in Rajasthan: Gehlot to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed officials to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state, an official statement said.Chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19...

Large spinal tumour removed from young patient in high-risk surgery in Delhi

A very large spinal tumour was removed from a 22-year-old patient in a high-risk surgery at a leading private facility here, hospital authorities said on Thursday.The patient suffered from persistent back pain, which had been previously tre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021