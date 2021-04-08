Mathura:Mahmudpur village renamed to Parasauli

The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed Mathura’s Mahmudpur village as Parasauli, an official said on Thursday. Confirming it, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said a gazette notification has been issued, renaming the village in Goverdhan tehsil. The village is associated with Bhakti saint Surdas, who had spent over seven decades here, an office-bearer of Surdas Braj Ras Sthali Vikas Samiti said here, adding that they have been demanding a change in the name since 1982. Narrating the history of the village, another office-bearer of the Samiti said the village was named Parasauli as noted sage Parashar was born here. Lord Krishna and his divine consort Radha took part in a ''Raslila'' for uninterrupted six months in the Chandra Sarovar area of the village, the office-bearer added.

