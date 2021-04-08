Night curfew in urban areas of 8 districts in J&K

Night curfew in urban areas of 8 districts in J&KPTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:34 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered on Thursday imposition of night curfew in the urban areas of eight districts, including Jammu and Srinagar, to check the spread of the soaring coronavirus cases.
The night curfew will come into effect from Friday, the office of the Lt governor said.
''Directed the divisional administration to impose corona curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of 8 districts affected by the recent COVID spike,'' it tweeted.
These districts are Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara, it said.
The curfew will be in force in the municipal limits of the urban local bodies of these districts. Reasi district will be under close observation for any possible spikes in cases, it added. PTI TAS HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Udhampur
- PTI TAS HMB
- Budgam
- Jammu
- Reasi
- Manoj Sinha
- Kupwara
- Baramulla
- Kathua
- Kashmir Lieutenant
- Srinagar
ALSO READ
Highest ever budget envisaged for J-K aims to build economy, create jobs: LG Manoj Sinha
Municipal councillor, his personal security guard shot dead by militants in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district: Police.
At least two persons injured in militant firing in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district: Officials.
J-K: 9 persons spotted in suspicious circumstances in Baramulla, detained
Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district