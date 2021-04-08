299 fined for violating COVID-19 sop in Manipur

Manipur police detained 299 persons on Thursday for violating guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the state disaster management authority in connection with COVID-19 pandemic to prevent spread of the disease.

This was said in a press release issued by E Priyokumar Singh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the nodal officer for COVID of the Manipur police.

They were detained for not wearing mask, failure to maintain social distancing and spitting in public places, the release said.

Further, police fined them altogether a sum of Rs 48,900 as per law and released them later after giving warning and proper advice to follow sop laid down for coronavirus, it added.

