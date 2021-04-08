Jal Nigam official held taking bribe

Jal Nigam official held taking bribePTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:54 IST
An executive engineer of the Jal Nigam here was caught taking a bribe of Rs 13 lakh, a Vigilance official said on Thursday.
A complaint against Vikram Singh was lodged by contractor Satish Kumar, who had taken a contract of desilting the pipeline that supplies water from Murad Nagar to Delhi. According to Vigilance Inspector Ashok Shishodia, the official was demanding a commission of Rs 21 lakh from the contractor after he was assigned a Rs 3.6 crore contract for the desilting work.
Contractor Satish Kumar, a native of Meerut, had made a complaint in this regard to the SP (Vigilance), Meerut zone.
A team was deployed to lay a trap to arrest Vikram Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagar
- Rs 3.6
- Vigilance
- Delhi
- Satish Kumar
- Jal Nigam
- Ashok Shishodia
- Meerut
- Vikram Singh
- Murad