Clash breaks out between two group of advocates at Andhra HC, one injured

A person suffered injures in a clash between two groups of advocates at the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday, police said.

As per a High Court advocate, a meeting of the Andhra Pradesh High Court bar association was taking place on the premises when an argument broke out and some advocates started to throw chairs.

High Court Bar Council Member Chalasani Ajay Kumar also suffered injuries in the incident. (ANI)

