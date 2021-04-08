Dawood aide wanted in drug cases brought to Mumbai by NCB

Dawood aide wanted in drug cases brought to Mumbai by NCBPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:36 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday brought Danish Chikna, an aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, to Mumbai from Rajasthan where he was nabbed in connection with drug cases, an official said.
Danish Chikna alias Danish Merchant was wanted in connection with two cases, including the operations of a drug factory in Mumbai, he said.
Danish is part of the 'Chinku Pathan module' and had fled to Rajasthan, the official said.
He used to operate a drug factory, linked to Dawood, at Dongri in South Mumbai, he said.
Danish was on the run since the NCB busted the drugs module being operated from Dongri, he said.
Earlier this week he was apprehended at Kota in Rajasthan with the assistance of the local police, the official said.
The NCB took his transit remand from a court and brought him to Mumbai, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maha tops in COVID-19 vaccination drive, surpasses Rajasthan
Three soldiers dead, 5 injured as their vehicle overturns, catches fire in Rajasthan
Military vehicle overturns in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, 3 army personnel die
Mumbai: Rs 4 cr fine collected from maskless people in month
Mumbai: Rs 4 cr fine collected from maskless people in month