Woman dies as car overturns

Woman dies as car overturnsPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:39 IST
A woman died and two persons were injured when their car overturned and collided with a pole in Jaipur on Thursday, police said.
The incident occurred on the Durgapura flyover in the morning when they were returning from duty from a call center, police said.
The deceased was identified as Arushi Sharma, a resident of Mahesh Nagar. Her two colleagues -- Chandraprakash, who was driving the car, and Sharad -- were injured, police said.
The body of the girl was handed over to her family after post-mortem. PTI SDA HMB
