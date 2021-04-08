Woman dies as car overturns

A woman died and two persons were injured when their car overturned and collided with a pole in Jaipur on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Durgapura flyover in the morning when they were returning from duty from a call center, police said.

The deceased was identified as Arushi Sharma, a resident of Mahesh Nagar. Her two colleagues -- Chandraprakash, who was driving the car, and Sharad -- were injured, police said.

The body of the girl was handed over to her family after post-mortem. PTI SDA HMB

