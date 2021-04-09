Irish nationalist youths throw petrol bombs at police in Belfast
On Thursday around 100 youths walked to a line of armoured police vehicles and a few dozen began to throw stones, the photographer said.Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 01:30 IST
A crowd of young people attacked police with petrol bombs and stones in an Irish nationalist area of Belfast on Thursday before dispersing, a Reuters photographer said.
The attack in the Springfield Road area followed a night of rioting by nationalists and pro-British loyalists nearby in the Northern Ireland city on Wednesday that was condemned by the British and Irish governments and local political leaders. On Thursday around 100 youths walked to a line of armoured police vehicles and a few dozen began to throw stones, the photographer said. The crowd dispersed after riot police advanced.
Representatives of Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein tried to move young people away from a so-called "peace wall" that separates Springfield Road from the neighbouring Shankill Road area that was the focus of violence on Thursday. A Sky News reporter posted footage on Twitter of police using a water cannon against the protesters.
