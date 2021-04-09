Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi explosives-laden drone fired at Jazan -state TV

Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi explosives-laden drone fired at Jazan -state TVReuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 01:48 IST
The Saudi-led coalition destroyed a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Jazan, state TV reported on Thursday.
The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015, has often retaliated to cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
