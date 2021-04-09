Left Menu

Britain allows ousted Myanmar ambassador to stay on

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-04-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 11:26 IST
Myanmar's UN Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun (Photo credit: Reuters)

Britain will allow Myanmar's ousted ambassador to stay on while he decides his future after being locked out of his own embassy, it said on Friday.

"We condemn the way the Myanmar military in London barred their ambassador from entering the embassy yesterday evening," the Foreign Office said.

"We pay tribute to the courage of Kyaw Zwar Minn in standing up for the people of Myanmar. Given the bullying behavior towards Mr. Minn, we are seeking to ensure he can live safely in the United Kingdom while he decides his long-term future."

