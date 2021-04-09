Left Menu

Karnataka RTC worker kills self in Belagavi district

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 14:21 IST
A person working with the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has allegedly died by suicide by hanging at his house near here, police sources said on Friday.

Identified as Shivakumar Neelgar (40), he was working as driver-cum-conductor attached with the Savadatti depot, and was in service for about 12 years,they said.

He is said to have allegedly hanged himself last night at his house in Ugargol village of Savadatti taluk, sources said.

Though the exact reason that led to the incident is still to be ascertained, sources said he was reportedly under debt.

Police are investigating the case.

The incident has come amid an indefinite strike over wage-related issues by workers of all the four road transport corporations in the state, including NWKRTC, under the banner of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, since April 7.

