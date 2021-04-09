Left Menu

Plane carrying Pak Speaker, lawmakers turned back after explosives recovered near Kabul airport

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:01 IST
Plane carrying Pak Speaker, lawmakers turned back after explosives recovered near Kabul airport

A plane carrying Pakistan's Parliament Speaker and a delegation of lawmakers was not allowed to land in Kabul and was turned back due to security reasons after explosives, apparently years old, were found buried near the airport.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was heading a nine-member parliamentary delegation to Kabul for a three-day visit on the special invitation of Speaker of Afghan Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani.

A spokesperson for the speaker said that Qaiser along with the delegation had departed for Kabul from the Islamabad International Airport as per schedule but when their aircraft was still in the air, the delegation members were informed that Kabul airport had been closed due to some “security reasons”, the Dawn News reported.

The plane was about to descend when the control tower informed of the closure of the airport.

Riaz Arian, the commander of Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIR), told Afghanistan's Tolo News that Qaisar’s flight was diverted because of the relocation of unexploded explosives from under a building near the airport.

An official from NATO’s Resolute Support Mission said a digging crew uncovered explosives that appeared to have been buried ''for quite some time'' in the area, the news portal reported.

“During construction at HKIA international airport, a digging crew uncovered unexploded ordnance that appears to have been buried for quite some time. The explosives were uncovered in an unoccupied area far from any active runway. Turkish military explosives experts conducted a controlled detonation to render the device safe. Flight operations resumed shortly thereafter,” said the official.

Qaiser later received telephone calls from his Afghan counterpart as well as chairman of Afghanistan’s Senate Fazal Hadi.

During their telephone conversation, the two Afghan leaders said the Pakistani plane was not allowed to land at Kabul airport due to security concerns. They expressed the hope that the Pakistani delegation would soon visit Afghanistan, the Dawn News reported.

Qaiser vowed to visit Afghanistan as soon as the security situation improved. He also remarked that Pakistan would continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan.

It was to be the first official visit of the Speaker to Afghanistan on the special invitation of his Afghan counterpart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Despite loss of husband, little sign Queen Elizabeth will abdicate

Despite the death of her husband Prince Philip, her partner and confidante during a record-breaking reign, there is little chance that 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth will abdicate, royal watchers believe. Philip, Elizabeths husband for more th...

Delhi Police summons Narsinghanand to join probe into case against him

The Delhi Police on Friday summoned religious leader Narsinghanand Saraswati to join the investigation days after registering an FIR against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.The FIR was registered on April 3 on...

Facebook to turn Menlo Park headquarters into vaccination site

Facebook Inc said on Friday it is converting a part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination site, joining the government effort to speed up the vaccination drive in the United States. For this initiative, the company is teaming up...

Soccer-Villa post 99.2 million pounds loss due to COVID-19 impact

Aston Villa suffered losses of 99.2 million pounds 136.23 million in the 2019-20 season as the COVID-19 pandemic hit their finances, the Premier League club said on Friday. The club spent 155.9 million pounds in new recruits after they were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021