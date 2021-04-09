Left Menu

Iran nuclear deal participants to continue talks next week- EU

The coordinator will continue his separate contacts with all JCPOA participants and the United States," it said. The expert groups will continue to work "in the course of next week."

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:32 IST
Iran nuclear deal participants to continue talks next week- EU

Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will continue talks on the return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran next week, after "constructive exchanges" this week, the European Union said on Friday. The talks, taking place in Vienna in the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are chaired by an official appointed by the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.

"The Joint Commission was briefed on the work of the two expert groups on sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures and participants noted the constructive and results oriented exchanges," the EU statement said. "In light of the joint ministerial statement of 21 December, the participants emphasised their resolve to further pursue the ongoing joint diplomatic effort. The coordinator will continue his separate contacts with all JCPOA participants and the United States," it said.

The expert groups will continue to work "in the course of next week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Video conferencing started in courts due to pandemic, not to replace physical hearings: SC judge

Courts across the country have shifted to virtual hearing due to coronavirus pandemic keeping in mind public health of lawyers and litigants, Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud said on Friday.The apex court judge said the video con...

Despite loss of husband, little sign Queen Elizabeth will abdicate

Despite the death of her husband Prince Philip, her partner and confidante during a record-breaking reign, there is little chance that 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth will abdicate, royal watchers believe. Philip, Elizabeths husband for more th...

Delhi Police summons Narsinghanand to join probe into case against him

The Delhi Police on Friday summoned religious leader Narsinghanand Saraswati to join the investigation days after registering an FIR against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.The FIR was registered on April 3 on...

Facebook to turn Menlo Park headquarters into vaccination site

Facebook Inc said on Friday it is converting a part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination site, joining the government effort to speed up the vaccination drive in the United States. For this initiative, the company is teaming up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021