Left Menu

Kremlin says it fears full-scale fighting in Ukraine''s east

The Kremlin said Friday it fears the resumption of full-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine and could take steps to protect civilians there, a stark warning that comes amid a Russian troop buildup along the border.The statement by Russian President Vladimir Putins spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, reflected the Kremlins determination to prevent Ukraine from using force to try to reclaim control over separatist-controlled territory in the countrys east.Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists have been fighting in eastern Ukraine since shortly after Moscows 2014 annexation of Ukraines Crimea Peninsula.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:24 IST
Kremlin says it fears full-scale fighting in Ukraine''s east

The Kremlin said Friday it fears the resumption of full-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine and could take steps to protect civilians there, a stark warning that comes amid a Russian troop buildup along the border.

The statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, reflected the Kremlin's determination to prevent Ukraine from using force to try to reclaim control over separatist-controlled territory in the country's east.

Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists have been fighting in eastern Ukraine since shortly after Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula. More than 14,000 people have died in the conflict, and efforts to negotiate a political settlement have stalled.

Officials in Ukraine and in the West have raised concerns in recent weeks about increasingly frequent cease-fire violations in the country's industrial heartland, known as Donbas. They also expressed worries about the Russian troop buildup along the border with Ukraine.

During a call with Putin on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel “called for the removal of these troop reinforcements in order to achieve a de-escalation of the situation.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that the U.S. is also increasingly worried about the troop buildup, noting that Russia now has more troops on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014.

In response to those statements, Peskov said Russia is free to deploy its troops wherever it wants on its territory. He accused the Ukrainian military of an “escalation of provocative actions” along the line of control in the east that threatens Russia's security.

“The Kremlin has fears that a civil war could resume in Ukraine, and if a civil war, a full-scale military action resumes near our borders that would threaten the Russian Federation's security,” Peskov said. “The ongoing escalation of tensions is quite unprecedented.” Dmitry Kozak, a Putin aide who serves as Russia's top negotiator with Kyiv, warned Ukraine on Thursday against using force to retake control of the east, saying such a move would mark “the beginning of an end for Ukraine.” Kozak said Russia would likely act to protect civilians if they faced a potential massacre like the one that took place during the Bosnian War in Srebrenica in 1995.

Asked about Kozak's comment, Peskov said that in the case of a Srebrenica-like threat, “all countries, including Russia, will take steps to prevent such tragedies.” He alleged that that virulent nationalist rhetoric in Ukraine was inflaming hatred against the mostly Russian-speaking population of the east. A Turkish Foreign Ministry official said Friday that the United States has notified Turkey that two U.S. warships will travel to the Black Sea and stay there until May 4. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with government rules. said the U.S. notified Turkey 15 days prior to the ships' passage in line with a convention regulating shipping through the Turkish straits.

Such visits by the U.S. and other NATO ships have vexed Moscow, which long has bristled at Ukraine's efforts to build up defense ties with the West and its aspirations to eventually join NATO.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned Friday that Ukraine's NATO bid “wouldn't only lead to a massive escalation of the situation in the southeast but could also entail irreversible consequences for the Ukrainian statehood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Villa post 99.2 million pounds loss due to COVID-19 impact

Aston Villa suffered losses of 99.2 million pounds 136.23 million in the 2019-20 season as the COVID-19 pandemic hit their finances, the Premier League club said on Friday. The club spent 155.9 million pounds in new recruits after they were...

Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' postponed due to rise in coronavirus cases

The makers of actor Kangana Ranaut-led Thalaivi on Friday announced they have deferred the release of the film due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The multilingual biographical film about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Na...

7,955 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 46 deaths

Karnataka logged 7,955 new COVID-19 cases and 46 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.48 lakh and the toll to 12,813, the Health department said on Friday.Out of the 7,955 fresh cases reported on Friday, 5,576 cas...

Myanmar junta says protests are dwindling as at least 10 reported killed by troops

Myanmars junta said on Friday that a protest campaign against its rule was dwindling since people wanted peace, and that it would hold elections within two years, the first timeframe it has given for a return to democracy since its Feb. 1 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021