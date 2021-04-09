Left Menu

HC grants parole to jailed gangster Arun Gawli

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:01 IST
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has granted parole to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli on the ground of his wife's ill-health.

Division bench of Justices Z A Haq and Amit Borkar on Thursday allowed the parole plea filed by Gawli and directed the jail authorities to release him.

Gawli, through his counsel Mir Nagman Ali, had approached the high court last month for grant of parole citing his wife's health issues.

Talking to PTI, Ali said hehad earlier filed the parole application before the divisional commissioner, but it was rejected, as per the order issued on March 3, following which he had approached the high court.

Gawli is serving life sentence in a 2008 murder case and has been lodged in Nagpur Central Prison.

