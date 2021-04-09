Riot breaks out at J-K jail during surprise checking by prison staff

A riot broke out in the Pulwama district jail in Jammu and Kashmir after inmates resorted to violence during a surprise checking by prison staff in one of the barracks, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson of the prison department said the inmates at Pulwama jail resorted to violence after the watch and ward staff began surprise check in the wake of some suspicious activity there.

''They pelted stones, damaged some buildings, security lights and CCTV cameras... some of the inmates even tried to escape, but the attempt was foiled by security personnel,'' she said.

DGP (prisons) V K Singh visited the jail premises to take stock of the situation.

''The DG ordered an inquiry into various aspects, including the reason behind the incident and the extent of damage caused,'' she added.

PTI MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)