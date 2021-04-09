Left Menu

Biden signs an executive order to create Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court

Updated: 09-04-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:00 IST
Biden signs an executive order to create Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to create a presidential commission on the reforms of the US Supreme Court including the number of judges.

Comprising a bipartisan group of experts on the Court and the Court reform debate, the purpose of the Commission is to provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform, including an appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals.

The topics it will examine include the genesis of the reform debate; the Court's role in the Constitutional system; the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the Court's case selection, rules, and practices, the White House said.

In addition to legal and other scholars, the Commissioners includes former federal judges and practitioners who have appeared before the Court, as well as advocates for the reform of democratic institutions and of the administration of justice. The expertise represented on the Commission includes constitutional law, history and political science, it said.

The two co-chairs of this Commission are Bob Bauer, Professor of Practice and Distinguished Scholar in Residence at New York University School of Law and a former White House Counsel, as well as Yale Law School Professor Cristina Rodriguez, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legal Counsel at the US Department of Justice.

To ensure that the Commission's report is comprehensive and informed by a diverse spectrum of views, it will hold public meetings to hear the views of other experts, and groups and interested individuals with varied perspectives on the issues it will be examining.

The Executive Order directs that the Commission complete its report within 180 days of its first public meeting. This action is part of the Administration's commitment to closely study measures to improve the federal judiciary, including those that would expand access the court system.

