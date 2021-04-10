Left Menu

Nagpur hospital fire: Woman patient among 4 dead, 2 critical

The fire at a private hospital in Nagpur has claimed the lives of four patients- one woman and three men- and also left two other patients critical, officials said on Saturday. The fire had broken out on Friday night in the ICU ward of the four-story Well Treat Hospital, located in the Wadi area of the city, they said. Officials said that it is a non-COVID facility and 31 patients were undergoing treatment, with 10 of them in the ICU, when the incident occurred around 8.10 pm. Four patients died in the fire.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-04-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 12:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The fire at a private hospital in Nagpur has claimed the lives of four patients- one woman and three men- and also left two other patients critical, officials said on Saturday.

The fire had broken out on Friday night in the ICU ward of the four-story Well Treat Hospital, located in the Wadi area of the city, they said.

Officials said that it is a non-COVID facility and 31 patients were undergoing treatment, with 10 of them in the ICU, when the incident occurred around 8.10 pm.

''Four patients died in the fire. One of them had probably died before the blaze, but there were burn marks on the body. Whether the death was caused due to the fire would be clear only after the post-mortem,'' Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar told PTI.

''Two people are in a critical condition,'' he said, adding that it is a non-COVID hospital.

Chief fire officer of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Rajendra Uchake, said the blaze had erupted in an AC unit of the ICU located on the second floor of the hospital.

''The fire remained confined to that floor and did not spread further as the hospital staff used extinguishers to douse the flames before the fire tenders reached the spot,'' he said.

There were 10 patients undergoing treatment in the ICU at that time, he said, adding that while six of them managed to come out of the ward on their own following the blaze, four others, who were rescued, later died.

Smoke had engulfed the ICU, Uchake said, adding the fire was brought under control by 9.30 pm.

A 44-year-old woman patient and three male patients, including a 69-year-old man, died in the incident, officials said.

