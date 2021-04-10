Left Menu

Delhi riots: HC grants bail to two men in murder, conspiracy case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 16:41 IST
The Delhi High Court has granted bail to two persons, facing prosecution in a case of murder and criminal conspiracy relating to last year's northeast Delhi riots.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait noted that the accused Pradeep Rai and Aman Kashyap are in judicial custody and the trial shall take substantial time.

However, without commenting on the merit of the case, the court said it was of the opinion that the two men deserve bail.

The high court directed that the two accused be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 each with one surety of like amount.

It directed them not to directly or indirectly influence any prosecution witnesses.

The two men are accused in an FIR lodged at Dayalpur police station in northeast Delhi for offences of murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy under the IPC.

The counsel of the accused submitted that one of the eyewitnesses in the case is an eyewitness in multiple FIRs lodged at Dayalpur police station relating to the riots incident that took place on February 25, last year.

He said the incidents took place in Gali no. 10 and 3 and there is a distance of around 500-700 metres between them and therefore, he seemed to be a planted witness.

The high court had directed the prosecution to verify as to how the concerned witness had witnessed the incidents which took place in different lanes.

After verification, the prosecution filed a report stating that the distance between Gali no.10 and Gali no.3 is about 350 metres.

To this, the high court said, “In the prima facie opinion of this court, it is possible that the eye witness, who in the present case is resident of Gali no.8, might have seen the incident taking place in Gali No.10, which is close to his place, but how he could see the present incident which has taken place in Gali No.3, and away from Gali no.10 and Gali no.8, is doubtful.” Earlier, the trial court had dismissed the bail pleas of the two men saying the eye witness' statements cannot be thrown into the dustbin merely on the bleak allegations that they are “planted witnesses”.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protestors spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

