Naik inaugurates convention on inclusion of homeopathy in integrative care

A two-day convention on exchange of experience by policy makers and experts to identify strategic actions towards inclusion of homoeopathy in integrative care was inaugurated here on Saturday.The Homoeopathy--Roadmap for Integrative Medicine convention was organised by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy CCRH, an autonomous apex research organisation under the Ministry of AYUSH, on the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day.Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik was the chief guest on the occasion, the ministry said in a statement.Addressing the convention online, he underlined the contribution of homeopathy in controlling epidemics.

A two-day convention on the exchange of experience by policymakers and experts to identify strategic actions towards the inclusion of homoeopathy in integrative care was inaugurated here on Saturday.

The 'Homoeopathy--Roadmap for Integrative Medicine' convention was organised by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), an autonomous apex research organisation under the Ministry of AYUSH, on the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik was the chief guest on the occasion, the ministry said in a statement.

Addressing the convention online, he underlined the contribution of homoeopathy in controlling epidemics. He said with overall support from the Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic, the immense achievement of homoeopathy is reflected through the works of CCRH. He said the AYUSH ministry fervently invited research proposals from AYUSH systems of medicine which had an overwhelming response from the homoeopathy fraternity, a few of which got the nod from the task force committee and the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the statement said.

Naik noted that the mantra of ''Integration of Medicine'' stood the test of times and CCRH has chosen it as the theme for the convention. He also launched the Homoeopathic Clinical Case Repository (HCCR) portal, a unique digital initiative of CCRH. This portal aims at providing homoeopathic clinicians, researchers, medical students, among others, a user platform for entering homoeopathic clinical cases through a predefined standardised template. The portal also aims at compiling cases treated through homoeopathy from practitioners across the country to build up an evidence base towards the medical system, it said. ''The objective of the convention is an exchange of experience by policymakers and experts to identify strategic actions towards an effective and efficient inclusion of homoeopathy in integrative care,'' the statement said.

An e-library of CCRH was also launched on the occasion. Publications of CCRH enhancing translation of research to clinical practice and education was also released.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by a panel discussion on the scope and opportunities for homoeopathy under the ambit of 'Integrative medicine in India' to generate an opportunity for policymakers to ponder and give their views on how the challenges being faced by homoeopathy can be met. The scientific session began by showcasing research evidence on COVID-19 by CCRH as well as in collaboration with a few allopathic hospitals. Eminent practitioners, researchers and academicians presented research evidence in support of homoeopathy, the statement added. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH also congratulated CCRH for presenting the outcome of all research studies conducted on COVID-19 for prophylaxis and add-on treatment.

