Left Menu

Five killed in Sitalkuchi in two incidents in 4th phase of poll : WB CEO

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:43 IST
Five killed in Sitalkuchi in two incidents in 4th phase of poll : WB CEO
He said at least eight persons have been arrested so far in connection with two incidents that took place in separate polling stations at Sitalkuchi during the day, he said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Five persons were killed in two different incidents of firing in Sitalkuchi assembly constituency in West Bengals Cooch Behar district during the fourth phase of poll on Saturday, state chief electoral officer Ariz Aftab said.

He said at least eight persons have been arrested so far in connection with two incidents that took place in separate polling stations at Sitalkuchi during the day, he said.

Aftab said that quick detailed reports on both the incidents of firing have been sought from the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Cooch Behar.

The CEO, however, described the polling in the 44 assembly seats on Saturday as more or less peaceful apart from the two or three incidents.

On the violence in Sitalkuchi on the polling day, Aftab said ''There was some commotion between two groups outside polling booth number 126 at Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi assembly constituency under Mathabhanga police station at around 9.45 am. Following this, a quick response team of the CAPF rushed to the place and there was firing in which four persons were killed and some others were injured.

We have sought detailed reports from the DM and SP concerned. We will be able to get the complete picture once the detailed reports reach us,'' Aftab told reporters.

To queries about the justification of the firing, the CEO said, ''Generally a magisterial inquiry is carried out to look into the questions of justification of firing. All the evidence is being examined.'' On the poll violence at Pathantuli in the same constituency, where a youth was shot dead by unidentified persons on Saturday morning, he said that two persons have been detained and raids are on to nab others.

''One Anand Barman was shot at by unknown miscreants when he was returning home. He was declared brought dead when he was rushed to the nearby hospital. The additional superintendent of police has gone to the place and two persons have been detained,'' he said.

On the heckling BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee and vandalising of a few vehicles at Chunchura in Hoogly district during the poll on Saturday, the CEO said six persons have been arrested in connection with it.

The CEO had received a total of 2,371 complaints on Saturday, the highest in the four phases of polling held in West Bengal, he added.

Polling was held in nine assembly constituencies in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly district from 7 AM to 6.30 PM amid full COVID-19 precautions in 15,940 polling stations on Saturday.

Four more phases of election will be held in the state this month for polling in the rest of the 162 assembly constituencies in the state. The results will be declared on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhawan, Shaw star in Delhi Capitals' 7-wicket victory over CSK

Prithvi Shaw smashed a hapless Chennai Super Kings attack into submission with a brilliant 72 off 38 balls as Delhi Capitals romped home by seven wickets in an IPL match here on Saturday.Shaw, who has been in sublime form of late found a pe...

Iran says nuke program testing newest advanced centrifuge

Iran said Saturday it has begun mechanical tests on its newest advanced nuclear centrifuge, even as the five world powers that remain in a foundering 2015 nuclear deal with Iran attempt to bring the US back into the agreement.Irans IR-9 cen...

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday....

Prince Charles says 'dear Papa' was 'very special'

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, on Saturday, paid tribute to his dear Papa, saying that he was a much loved and appreciated figure.Charles said his father, who died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 9...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021