J-K: Drug peddler arrested in Ramban district
A woman was arrested on charges of drug peddling in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district on Saturday and a narcotic substance was seized from her, officials said.They said acting on an input about a person selling drugs near the Lower Maitra Childrens Park, a police team conduct a raid.On noticing the team, a woman started running.PTI | Ramban | Updated: 11-04-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 00:39 IST
A woman was arrested on charges of drug peddling in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday and a narcotic substance was seized from her, officials said.
They said acting on an input about a person selling drugs near the Lower Maitra Children's Park, a police team conduct a raid.
On noticing the team, a woman started running. She was caught and around 300 grams of a char-like narcotic substance was seized from her, police said. The woman identified herself as Sakina Begum, who has been selling drugs in the area since long , they said.
A case was registered and investigation started.
