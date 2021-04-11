J-K: Drug peddler arrested in Ramban district

A woman was arrested on charges of drug peddling in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday and a narcotic substance was seized from her, officials said.

They said acting on an input about a person selling drugs near the Lower Maitra Children's Park, a police team conduct a raid.

On noticing the team, a woman started running. She was caught and around 300 grams of a char-like narcotic substance was seized from her, police said. The woman identified herself as Sakina Begum, who has been selling drugs in the area since long , they said.

A case was registered and investigation started.

