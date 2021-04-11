CJI-designate Justice Ramana worships at Lord Balaji shrine

Chief Justice of India- designate Justice NV Ramana on Sunday offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala, a temple official said.

The senior-most judge of Supreme Court, Justice Ramana who was recently appointed as the 48th CJI with effect from April 24, after a night halt on the hills visited the shrine Sunday morning and paid obeisance to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara, the temple official told PTI.

He spent about an hour in the temple, the official added.

An ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, Justice Ramana born in an agriculture family in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh arrived here on Saturday with wife Sivamala.

After worship, he was honoured by presenting with a sacred silk cloth, a portrait of Lord Venkateswara and prasadam by TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy.PTI CORR SS PTI PTI

