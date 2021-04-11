Police unearth two illegal arms manufacturing units in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 4 held

Police here on Sunday unearthed two illegal arms manufacturing units, arresting four people and seizing pistols and muskets, according to a release. Police seized 27 pistols, five muskets and a large number of gun barrels from the manufacturing units.

The release said the Kotwali police raided an illegal manufacturing unit at Sherpur village, recovering 11 pistols, four muskets and 14 gun barrels. In another raid, 16 pistols, one musket and 15 gun barrels were recovered from a manufacturing unit at Basikala village under the Shahpur police station in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)