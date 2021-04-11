Left Menu

Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Waze's associate Riyaz Kazi

Updated: 11-04-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 16:05 IST
Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Waze's associate Riyaz Kazi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The NIA on Sunday arrested police officer Riyaz Kazi, an associate of suspended cop Sachin Waze, in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, a police official said.

Assistant police inspector (API) Kazi was called for questioning again by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday and later placed under arrest, he said.

He was previously also questioned multiple times by the NIA in connection with the case of the SUV with explosives found near Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25 and the subsequent death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

After his arrest on Sunday, Kazi was produced before a holiday court here which remandedhim in the NIA's custody till April 16 for further probe into the case.

Kazi was shunted out of the Mumbai Crime Branch last month, the official said.

Earlier, in a CCTV footage, Kazi was seen entering a number plates shop in suburban Vikhroli and having a conversation with the outlet's owner. He was also seen taking away a digital video recorder and a computer of the shop.

Kazi was also seen collecting CCTV footage from Waze's housing complex in neighbouring Thane, the official said.

The probe agency suspects that Kazi assisted Waze in obtaining fake number plates used for the SUV found with explosives near Ambani's residence in south Mumbai, he said.

Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

The NIA arrested Waze on March 13 in connection with its probe into the case.

The probe agency had also arrested former policeman Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor.

All the three are currently in judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

