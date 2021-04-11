Left Menu

China, Russia undermine international Myanmar response, EU's top diplomat says

"But we have a duty to try." Security forces have killed more than 700 unarmed protesters, including 46 children, since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a Feb. 1 coup, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group. That included 82 people killed in the town of Bago, near Yangon, on Friday, which the AAPP called a "killing field".

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 17:38 IST
China, Russia undermine international Myanmar response, EU's top diplomat says

The European Union's top diplomat said on Sunday Russia and China were hampering a united international response to Myanmar's military coup and that the EU could offer more economic incentives if democracy returns to the country. "It comes as no surprise that Russia and China are blocking the attempts of the U.N. Security Council, for example to impose an arms embargo," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a blog post.

"Geopolitical competition in Myanmar will make it very difficult to find common ground," said Borrell, who speaks on behalf of the 27 EU member states. "But we have a duty to try." Security forces have killed more than 700 unarmed protesters, including 46 children, since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a Feb. 1 coup, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

That included 82 people killed in the town of Bago, near Yangon, on Friday, which the AAPP called a "killing field". "The world watches in horror, as the army uses violence against its own people," Borrell said.

China and Russia both have ties to Myanmar's armed forces, as the first and second largest suppliers of weapons to the country, respectively. The U.N. Security Council last week called for the release of Suu Kyi and others detained by the military but stopped short of condemning the coup.

The EU is preparing fresh sanctions on individuals and companies owned by the Myanmar military. The bloc in March agreed a first set of sanctions on 11 individuals linked to the coup, including the commander-in-chief of the military. While EU economic leverage in the country is relatively small, Borrell said the EU could offer to increase its economic ties with Myanmar if democracy is restored. That could include more trade and investments in sustainable development, he said.

EU foreign direct investment in Myanmar totalled $700 million in 2019, compared with $19 billion from China. The military says it staged the coup because a November election won by Suu Kyi’s party was rigged. The election commission has dismissed the assertion.

In Myanmar, protest groups are calling for the boycott of the Thingyan Water Festival this week, one of the most important celebrations of the year, because of the killings. "(With) Thingyan approaching, we mourn the senseless loss of life in Bago & around the country where regime forces have reportedly used weapons of war against civilians," the U.S. Embassy in Yangon said on Twitter.

"The regime has the ability to resolve the crisis & needs to start by ending violence & attacks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Thane COVID centre patients shifted over oxygen concerns

Thirty patients had to be shifted from a COVID care centre in Thane city to a nearby hospital as the stock of medical oxygen was getting exhausted, a civic official said on Sunday.The move to shift the patients from Thane Municipal Corporat...

Bavarian leader ready to run as German chancellor candidate - sources

The leader of Bavarias Christian Social Union CSU party, Markus Soeder, said on Sunday he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor in a September election, participants in a party meeting with him told Reuters....

Prince Philip's death a 'huge void' for Queen, says their son Prince Andrew

Britains Queen Elizabeth II has described the death of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, as having left a huge void in her life, their son Prince Andrew the Duke of York said on Sunday.As he left a memorial ser...

Infosys to consider share buyback on Apr 14

IT services major Infosys on Sunday said its board will consider a buyback proposal at its meeting on April 14.The board of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021