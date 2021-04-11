3 notorious criminals arrested in Jammu with weapons

Police on Sunday arrested three notorious criminals and recovered arms and ammunition from them in the border belt of Jammu district, officials said.

A police team while on patrolling duty in R S Pura rounded up the three suspects, Sandeep Kumar alias Shotu, Amrik Singh and Jasbir Singh alias Kaka, they said.

Two sharp-edged weapons, a ‘desi katta’ and a live bullet were recovered from their possession, police said.

A case was registered at the R S Pura Police Station in this regard, they said.

Police added that the accused were evading arrests in connection with other crime cases.

PTI AB SRY

