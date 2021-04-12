Left Menu

Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said.The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children ages 3, 2 and 6 months on March 1.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-04-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 09:27 IST
Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1. Denton requested a temporary emergency visitation order from the court on March 4 and petitioned for a mental health evaluation of Carrillo, according to the newspaper. Orders were drawn up at a March 26 hearing. Another hearing in the case was scheduled for April 14.

In response, Carrillo sought a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Denton on March 12 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, documents show. In a brief interview with the Times, Denton confirmed he was the father of the three children — two girls and a boy — and said he'd been in a custody battle with Carrillo after she began acting mentally unstable.

Denton said he tried to get local authorities to intervene, but “in L.A. they wouldn't help. The LAPD would not get involved.” He said Carrillo was supposed to turn over the kids to him on Sunday.

The children's grandmother returned home from work Saturday morning and found the bodies and the mother missing, Los Angeles police Lt. Raul Jovel said. Police said initial reports suggested the children had been stabbed to death, but no official cause of death has been released. Los Angeles police initially received reports Carrillo was driving her car and heading north on Interstate 5 when she got in an altercation in the Bakersfield area. She abandoned her car and carjacked another vehicle, Jovel said.

Carrillo was detained in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Bakersfield, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China, HK stocks fall on persisting worries of policy tightening

China and Hong Kong stocks started the week on a downbeat note on Monday, as worries over policy tightening persisted on expectations of upbeat economic data due later this month. The CSI300 index fell 1.4 to 4,964.39 at the end of the morn...

Truck seized over 'munitions of war', 5 forgotten bullets

Gerardo Serrano ticked off the border crossing agents by taking some photos on his phone. So they took his pickup truck and held onto it for more than two years.Only after Serrano filed a federal lawsuit did he get back his Ford F-250. Now ...

SC benches to sit one hour late from scheduled time as COVID-19 situation worsens

Supreme Court benches would sit one hour late from their schedule time in the morning on Monday as many staffers have tested positive for coronavirus, sources said. They said that as many staffers have got infected, the judges would hold co...

Japan begins COVID-19 shots for over 65s as fourth infection wave looms

Japan began COVID-19 vaccinations for its sizable elderly population on Monday, with imported doses still in short supply and the pace unlikely to stop a fourth wave of infection.Shots for people aged 65 and above began at some 120 sites ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021