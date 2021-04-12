Far left candidate Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos fast count

Far left candidate Pedro Castillo is leading the Peruvian presidential race, according to a fast count conducted by pollster Ipsos, with conservative Keiko Fujimori in second place.

Ipsos said a fast count of 69.1% ballots from around the country showed Castillo had won 18.6% of the vote and Fujimori had won 14.5%, meaning both would go to a second round of the vote in June. Ipsos said its findings had a one-point margin of error.

