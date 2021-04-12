Left Menu

Union Minister Som Prakash takes second dose of COVID vaccine

Union Minister Som Prakash received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chandigarh on Monday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 12-04-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 12:59 IST
Union Minster Som Prakash administering dose of Covid vaccine. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Som Prakash received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chandigarh on Monday. The Union Minister has taken the dose of the vaccine at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here today.

India reported over 1.60 lakh new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. With the country reporting 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of COVID cases has gone up to 1,35,27,717. The four-day-long 'Tika Utsav', a mass COVID-19 vaccine programme, started in the country on Sunday (Jyotirao Phule's birth anniversary) to April 14 (B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary), following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the same.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI)

