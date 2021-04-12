Left Menu

CAPFs start mobilising doctors, paramedics for re-activation of Delhi Cantt COVID centre

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have started mobilising doctors and paramedics for re-activation of the Delhi Cantonment COVID-19 centre which will start operating from coming weekend.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:23 IST
CAPFs start mobilising doctors, paramedics for re-activation of Delhi Cantt COVID centre
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have started mobilising doctors and paramedics for re-activation of the Delhi Cantonment COVID-19 centre which will start operating from coming weekend.

In this regard, a letter has been sent to all CAPFs to spare 25 medical officers and 75 paramedics. The decision for re-activation of the COVID centre was taken in a meeting under the chairmanship of Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla.

Currently, the Centre in Delhi Cantonment will have 500 ICU-bedded facilities. "It has been decided/desired by the MHA to provide/deploy 25 medical officers and 75 paramedical staff from CAPFs for performing COVID duties at DRDO COVID hospital in Delhi Cantonment immediately. In view of the above, the following number of medical officers and paramedical staff is required to be provided," said the letter giving details about the number of officers and staff required from each force.

Assam Rifles has been asked to provide five officers and 10 paramedics. Similarly, Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPD) will spare six doctors each and 20 and 15 paramedics respectively. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which used to run the biggest COVID care centre in the country, will give four doctors and 20 paramedics, apart from four officers from Sashastra Seema Bal.

The Ministry wants officer/paramedical staff be directed to report to DRDO COVID hospital, Delhi Cantonment by April 16 to perform duties from the weekend. Delhi on Sunday registered 10,774 new cases and 48 deaths in the 24 hours. The cumulative count of infections reached 7,25,197.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier hinted out at a lockdown, stating that the government will be left with no option but to impose lockdown if the condition in hospitals worsens. "Delhi government is not in favour of lockdown, but we will be left with no options if the situation worsens in hospitals," Kejriwal had said at a press conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Pavail Gulati joins Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta-starrer 'Goodbye'

The latest addition to the much-talked-about film, Goodbye, is actor Pavail Gulati. The star has joined previously announced cast members including Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. Indian film critic and trade analyst Ta...

Iran blames Israel for Natanz nuclear plant outage, vows revenge

Iran blames regional arch-foe Israel for a sabotage incident at its key Natanz nuclear site and will exact revenge, state TV quoted its foreign minister as saying, in what appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war. Iran...

Rollout of eye-scan test for coronavirus targeted by German firm

A Munich-based company hopes to help usher in a new era of coronavirus testing with an eye scan that, it says, takes just three minutes to identify carriers of the disease and has a hit rate of 95. Semic RF has developed its scanning app wi...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi asks court to let her meet lawyers; activists urge New Year defiance

Myanmars detained government leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, asked a court on Monday to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person as she appeared at a hearing via video link to face charges brought by the military junta that could see her jailed f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021